Home > News > India News > Article > Man shot at in Lucknows Hazratganj miscreants absconding

Man shot at in Lucknow's Hazratganj, miscreants absconding

Updated on: 25 May,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
ANI |

ADCP Central Manisha Singh said, "Person has been shot in Narhi Bazar of the Hazratganj police station area. The person has a mobile shop in Narhi Bazar. The injured person has been admitted to the trauma centre where he is undergoing treatment"

Man shot at in Lucknow's Hazratganj, miscreants absconding

Representational images

Man shot at in Lucknow's Hazratganj, miscreants absconding
A man was shot at by miscreants in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Wednesday, the police said.


"The miscreants fired four rounds at the young man in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district in Hazratganj," police said.


ADCP Central Manisha Singh said, "Person has been shot in Narhi Bazar of the Hazratganj police station area. The person has a mobile shop in Narhi Bazar. The injured person has been admitted to the trauma centre where he is undergoing treatment."


After the incident he was rushed to the hospital in an injured condition and is undergoing district, police said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, one injured in road accident in Pratapgarh

The victim has been identified as Pramod Gupta who runs a mobile shop in Hazratganj.

After informing about the incident, the police officer is present at the spot and gave instructions to arrest the absconded miscreants.

The reason behind the firing the yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

