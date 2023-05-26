Breaking News
Man slices and decapitates tenant in H’bad

Updated on: 26 May,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
Agencies |

The accused later chopped the victim’s body and dumped her head at a garbage dump near Musi river on May 17

Man slices and decapitates tenant in H'bad

Man slices and decapitates tenant in H’bad
In a brutal murder that shockingly resembled the bone chilling Shraddha Walkar case, the Hyderabad police have nabbed a 48-year-old male stock trader for allegedly murdering his lady tenant. The accused later chopped the victim’s body and dumped her head at a garbage dump near Musi river on May 17.


Police said the arrest of B Chandra Mohan on Wednesday, has helped them piece together some gory details of the murder. He murdered Y Anuradha Reddy, aged 55, on May 12. After stabbing her to death, the accused allegedly  chopped Reddy’s body parts into six pieces.


He preserved the limbs in the victim’s refrigerator while the rest of the body was stuffed in a suitcase in the house she was living in. Mohan carried the decapitated head in a black polythene bag and flung it into a garbage dump near the river, police said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

