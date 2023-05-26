Man slices and decapitates tenant in H’bad

The accused later chopped the victim’s body and dumped her head at a garbage dump near Musi river on May 17

In a brutal murder that shockingly resembled the bone chilling Shraddha Walkar case, the Hyderabad police have nabbed a 48-year-old male stock trader for allegedly murdering his lady tenant. The accused later chopped the victim’s body and dumped her head at a garbage dump near Musi river on May 17.

Police said the arrest of B Chandra Mohan on Wednesday, has helped them piece together some gory details of the murder. He murdered Y Anuradha Reddy, aged 55, on May 12. After stabbing her to death, the accused allegedly chopped Reddy’s body parts into six pieces.

He preserved the limbs in the victim’s refrigerator while the rest of the body was stuffed in a suitcase in the house she was living in. Mohan carried the decapitated head in a black polythene bag and flung it into a garbage dump near the river, police said.

