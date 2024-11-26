CCTV footage captures a man throwing a suspected crude bomb outside Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by rapper Badshah, in Chandigarh. The explosions caused minor damage to nearby clubs, with no injuries reported. Police investigate possible extortion link

Two explosions took place outside two popular clubs in Chandigarh on Monday night, with CCTV footage revealing a man throwing suspected crude bombs at the locations. The blasts occurred near the Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by renowned rapper Badshah, and the nearby De Orra Club in Sector 26, sparking concerns over possible extortion attempts, according to police officials.

The explosions, which occurred between 2:30 am and 2:45 am on Tuesday, caused significant damage to the window panes of both establishments. CCTV footage from the area shows a man throwing what is believed to be crude bombs at the clubs before fleeing the scene. The visuals from the site of the incident showed shattered glass from the windows, while structural damage was reported to the buildings. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the explosions were of a low intensity.

The Chandigarh Police swiftly responded to the scene, with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) also arriving at the location. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack. Initial reports suggest that the incident could be linked to an extortion attempt, but there is also speculation that it might have been related to a dispute between the partners of the two clubs.

According to the police, the explosions were concentrated outside De Orra Club, which is located near the Seville Bar and Lounge. Both clubs are situated around 30 metres apart from each other. The police have also engaged bomb detection teams and forensic experts from the Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory to assist with the investigation. They are currently gathering samples from the blast site to help identify the perpetrators.

In response to the incident, Badshah, the well-known singer and rapper, has yet to make an official statement. However, the police are working diligently to track down the suspects and understand the full extent of the situation. With CCTV footage providing key evidence, authorities hope to make progress in solving the case.

As the investigation continues, the authorities are focusing on identifying the individuals responsible for the attack and determining whether the motive was indeed linked to extortion or if another factor was involved. The incident has raised concerns over safety and security at entertainment venues in the city, as the police work to prevent further occurrences.

