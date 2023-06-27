Manipur CM announces Rs 1000 assistance for 'victims of violence' staying in relief camps

The recent ethnic rioting in Manipur, a northeastern state in India, has led to thousands of people seeking refuge in relief camps across the state. In response to the situation, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced that the government will provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 to those living in the relief camps.

The relief camps currently house around 50,000 people in over 300 locations throughout Manipur. The financial aid will be distributed through the respective district authorities. Some of the displaced individuals have already received the assistance.

Chief Minister Singh visited the relief camps in Imphal East and Imphal West districts to interact with the inmates and assure them of the government's commitment to assisting and providing for their basic needs. He also emphasized that efforts by various groups and the state machinery have contributed to improving the situation.

Singh mentioned that the central government is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur, and the state machinery is working to provide support. He further stated that during his visit to New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that the central government would address the militant activities prevalent in the hill areas.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's plans to build 3,000-4,000 pre-fabricated houses for accommodating those who had to flee their homes due to the violence. Construction for a settlement near Sajiwa jail has already begun, and efforts are underway to inaugurate it within 10 weeks.

The ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has resulted in over 100 fatalities. The clashes initially started on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis make up about 53 percent of Manipur's population and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, while Nagas and Kukis, who are tribal groups, account for approximately 40 percent of the population and live in the hill districts. (With inputs from PTI)