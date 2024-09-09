Manipur CM meets governor with 18 MLAs

Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Pic/X

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by 18 MLAs, met with Governor L Acharya on Sunday morning amid the fresh incident of violence in the state.

The Chief Minister and the MLAs, including Ministers Basanta, Ranjan, Susindro, Govindas, Awangbow Newmai, Kashim Vashum, and MLAs Loken, Kongkhan Robindro, and Nalini, among others, arrived at the Raj Bhavan around 11 am and held a meeting with the Governor.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles (AR) deployed anti-drone systems in Manipur to counter any ‘rogue drones,’ and additional anti-drone guns are being brought into the state by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to enhance security measures.

In a post on social media platform X, the Manipur Police said, “AR has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the state at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the State. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly.”

