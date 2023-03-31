Breaking News
Manipur: Congress workers injured in clash with police during protest over Rahul's disqualification

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Imphal
State Congress president K Meghachandra said that party workers, including women, had assembled near Kangla Gate on Thursday night for a candlelight march but were stopped by the police

Four Congress workers were injured in a clash with the police in Imphal during a candlelight march over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament, officials said.


State Congress president K Meghachandra said that party workers, including women, had assembled near Kangla Gate on Thursday night for a candlelight march but were stopped by the police.



"Not just tear gas shells but smoke bombs were thrown at the protesters," he alleged.


"How is a candlelight march a harmful activity?" he questioned.

A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area as Congress workers gathered for the march. A scuffle between the two sides broke out after a woman Congress worker pushed a female police officer, officials said.

The injured Congress workers were admitted to a government hospital, and their conditions were stated to be stable.

Last week, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" 

