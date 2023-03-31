Congress in damage control mode after Digvijaya’s ‘thank you Germany’ tweet

A host of senior BJP leaders and Union ministers attacked the Congress and Singh, accusing the party of “inviting foreign interference” in internal affairs

The Congress party on Thursday appeared to be in a damage control mode after the BJP attacked the Opposition party for its leader Digvijaya Singh thanking Germany for “taking note” of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Singh thanked the German foreign ministry and Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle for “taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”. He also tagged a tweet and a video posted by Walker on the German foreign ministry reaction to Gandhi’s disqualification.

A host of senior BJP leaders and Union ministers attacked the Congress and Singh, accusing the party of “inviting foreign interference” in internal affairs.

Without taking names, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “@INCIndia firmly believes that India’s democratic processes themselves have to deal with the threats posed to our democracy by Mr Modi’s assault on our institutions and his politics of vendetta, intimidation, threats & harassment.”

The Congress and Opposition parties will take him on fearlessly, Ramesh added.

