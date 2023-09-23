Breaking News
Manipur files status report in Supreme Court on recovery of arms

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“Allow a little bit of time to the officer to take charge, monitor the situation and then we may ask for a status report,” said the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra

Manipur files status report in Supreme Court on recovery of arms

Apex court had appointed Padsalgikar to supervise the CBI investigation into the FIRs transferred to it

Manipur files status report in Supreme Court on recovery of arms
The Manipur government on Friday told the Supreme Court it has filed a status report on recovery of arms from “all sources” in the ethnic violence-hit state.


Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Manipur government, told a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud the status report is for the “consumption” of judges only.


On the issue raised before it that the CBI should be asked to give updates of the probe being conducted by the agency in 11 FIRs transferred to it in cases involving sexual violence against women and children in the state, the bench said it has already appointed “seasoned” IPS officer Dattatray Padsalgikar to supervise the investigation of criminal cases.


“Allow a little bit of time to the officer to take charge, monitor the situation and then we may ask for a status report,” said the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

The CJI said Padsalgikar, a former Director General of Police of Maharashtra, himself went to Manipur to oversee the process. He is one of the most highly respected officers from Maharashtra, Chandrachud said.

In its August 7 order passed on a batch of pleas, including those seeking court-monitored probe into the cases of violence, besides measures for relief and rehabilitation, the apex court had appointed Padsalgikar to supervise the CBI investigation into the FIRs transferred to it as also the cases being handled by the state police.

