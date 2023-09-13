Breaking News
Manipur: Policeman shot dead in Churachandpur

Updated on: 13 September,2023 05:12 PM IST  |  Churachandpur
The policeman, identified as Onkhomang, was shot in the head by a sniper between 1pm and 1.30pm

A police sub-inspector on duty at Chingphei bunker No.1 in Manipur's Churachandpur district was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.


The policeman, identified as Onkhomang, was shot in the head by a sniper between 1pm and 1.30pm, they said.


Officials added that two more persons also sustained bullet wounds in the incident, the details of which are still awaited.


This attack comes a day after three tribals were gunned down by unidentified men in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning.

On September 8, another three persons were killed and over 50 injured at Pallel in Tengnoupal district.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

