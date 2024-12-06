Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated on Friday that the north-eastern states have shown overall progress since the inception of PM Modi's government at the centre in 2014

Representational Image

Listen to this article Manipur violence: Congress sends memorandum to PM Modi, demands action x 00:00

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Friday accused the Centre for its alleged inaction on the prolonged violence in Manipur, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI, the MPCC chief claimed that a memorandum was given to Prime Minister Modi on Friday, requesting him to pay a visit to Manipur or engage with the state political leaders to address the ongoing issue.

Singh further stated that a delegation from the Congress party had headed for the national capital to stage a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, but the rally was thwarted when authorities denied them ground permission.

"We were here for proposed sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar today. We repeatedly requested for the ground permission for the proposed sit-in protest there but were declined from the authorities. It is organised by the INDIA bloc team in Manipur, however it is unfortunate that we cannot exercise our rights to protest in Delhi against the unprecedented turmoil in the state of Manipur. Even though we have been denied permission to protest, our movement here will not stop. We will continue our protest in different forms over our demands today also," said Singh.

"We just came out of the Prime Minister's Office where we submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We submitted this letter on behalf of the people of the state. In this memorandum we have requested PM Modi to visit Manipur at least once. This is the lone demand of the people of Manipur. This is the demand of all the political parties in the violence-hit state, even the BJP," he added, ANI cited.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated on Friday that the north-eastern states have shown overall progress since the inception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the centre in 2014.

Addressing a press conference at his Delhi residence, MoS Home Nityanand Rai stated that the Look East Policy prioritised the northeast shortly after PM Modi took office in 2014. The administration devised a proper strategy to attain its goals in these border and violent insurgency-affected states, ANI reported.

"The Central Government has made successful efforts to establish peace and stability by enriching the dignity, culture, language, literature and music of the North-East" he added, ANI cited.

On the contrary, opposition lawmakers have consistently pushed for a floor discussion on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence, and the Manipur situation.

The first session of the winter Parliament began on November 25, with both Houses adjourned relatively early owing to interruptions. The winter session will last until December 20.

On December 1, to preserve peace, stability, and security in the Jiribam district, the Assam Rifles undertook significant area dominance and sanitization operations to neutralize threats, increase vigilance, and protect the safety of local populations in the face of regional tensions.

Earlier in November, on directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency filed a case in connection with the violence in Jiribam, as well as two other instances, ANI reported.

Last year, Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to oppose the Meitei community's inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category.

(With inputs from ANI)