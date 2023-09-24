Manmohan Singh birthday: All you need to know about the former Prime Minister - 10 points

Manmohan Singh birthday: The former Prime minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, was born on September 26, 1932

Dr Manmohan Singh. File Pic

Former Prime Minister of India and a world-renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh will celebrate his 91st birthday on September 26.

He served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1982-1985 and was the Minister of Finance in PV Narasimha Rao's government. He was one of those responsible for the economic liberalisation of India in 1991. Dr Singh introduced economic reforms that moved India towards liberalisation and ended the 'license raj'.

On Manmohan Singh's birthday, here is all you need to know about the former Prime Minister:

- Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014). He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

- Singh is an Indian economist, academic, and politician who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

- Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932 in the Punjab province of Pakistan before the partition of India.

- After completing his matriculation from Punjab University, he went on to study at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

- At the University of Cambridge, he earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics.

- Later, he completed D.Phil in Economics from Nuffield Collee at Oxford University in 1962.

- Singh brushed up his academic credentials during the years he spent on the faculty of Punjab University and the Delhi School of Economics.

- After a brief stint at the UNCTAG Secretariat, he served as Secretary General of the South Commission in Geneva between 1987 and 1990.

- During the 1970s and 1980s, Manmohan Singh held several key posts in the Government of India, such as Chief Economic Advisor (1972–76), governor of the Reserve Bank (1982–85) and head of the Planning Commission (1985–87). He is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

- During his career, he served in the capacity, including that of deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Advisor of the Prime Minister.

- He also served as Finance Minister between 1991 and 1996.