The Ministry of Defence will make arrangements for state funeral will full military honours, the government informed

School students pay their respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Meerut, on Friday. Pic/PTI

The final rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, news agency ANI reported.

The final rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, news agency ANI reported.



"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 pm on December 26, 2024, at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that state funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11.45 am on December 28, 2024, at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for state funeral will full military honours," the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.



Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 owing to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.



Born on September 26, 1932, Singh served as the Reserve Bank of India Governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India from 2004 to 2014.



A renowned economist, Singh spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's Finance Minister and his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is recognised worldwide. In the popular view of those years in India, that period is inextricably associated with the persona of Singh.



His government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.



The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.



He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.

Centre declares seven-day mourning in honour of former PM Manmohan Singh

The Central Government has declared a seven-day period of state mourning across India, starting Thursday, following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.



A Union Home Ministry message reads, "The mourning period will be observed from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, both days inclusive. During this period the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to late Dr. Manmohan Singh."



It further pointed that the "national flag shall also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian missions and High Commissions of India abroad."



(With ANI inputs)



