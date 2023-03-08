Many parts of Rajasthan witness rain, thunderstorm

According to the meteorological department, Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received the maximum rainfall of 26 mm in the 24-hour period up to 8 am on Wednesday, followed by Dungarpur 9 mm, Sarwad of Ajmer and Sindri of Barmer 7 mm each, Aranai of Ajmer 5 mm

Representational Pic

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm occurred in many parts of Rajasthan, a weather department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the meteorological department, Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received the maximum rainfall of 26 mm in the 24-hour period up to 8 am on Wednesday, followed by Dungarpur 9 mm, Sarwad of Ajmer and Sindri of Barmer 7 mm each, Aranai of Ajmer 5 mm.

Several other places in the state also received rain.

The spokesman said hailstorm was recorded in some places during this period.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the effect of Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm in some districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions, with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. There is a possibility of lightning and hailstorm in one or two places.

Also Read: Unseasonal rains destroyed standing crops in 8 districts: Fadnavis in assembly

He said there is a possibility of light rain in Nagaur, Churu districts of western Rajasthan today. The weather will remain dry in the remaining parts.

He said that from March 9, the effect of this system would end from most parts of the state and the weather is likely to remain dry for the next four days and the maximum temperature will increase by two to four degrees Celsius.

Sharma said that with another new Western Disturbance being active in the state from March 13-14, there is a possibility of recording thunderstorm activities again.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever