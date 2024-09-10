Breaking News
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to launch indefinite fast on Sep 16 midnight

Updated on: 10 September,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

The activist has been leading protests demanding OBC certificates for recognising all Kunbis (agriculturists) and their 'sage soyre' (blood relatives) as Marathas

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to launch indefinite fast on Sep 16 midnight

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday announced to launch an indefinite fast from September 16 midnight to press for the Maratha reservation demand, reported the PTI.


In February, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, but Jarange is insisting on the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.



The activist has been leading protests demanding OBC certificates for recognising all Kunbis (agriculturists) and their 'sage soyre' (blood relatives) as Marathas.


Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the OBC category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.

Talking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of Maharashtra, Manoj Jarange said, "September 17 is Mukti Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day). On the same day, (we) will start an indefinite fast with the same demands (for reservation)...will sit on the indefinite fast from September 16 midnight," according to the PTI.

"September 17 is the liberation day (for Marathwada), when is the Maratha community going to be liberated?" he asked, as per the PTI.

The Marathwada area of Maharashtra was under the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of India's Independence.

Farmers and other people rose in revolt and defeated the Razakar militia of the Nizam and succeeded in merging Marathwada with India on September 17, 1948.

Manoj Jarange on Monday spoke to state Minorities Development Minister Abdul Sattar over phone regarding the demand for Maratha quota and giving Kunbi certificates to all Marathas.

He said the minister told him that he had informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the issue.

The Maharashtra government appointed the Justice Shinde committee in September last year to investigate the Maratha community's Kunbi records, but Jarange has expressed dissatisfaction with the group's lack of progress.

While the Maharashtra legislature enacted a measure in February that granted the Maratha community 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs, Jarange is advocating for Marathas to be included in the OBC category. The Kunbi community is already classed as OBC, and Jarange is requesting that all Marathas acquire Kunbi certificates, which will entitle them to the same benefits.

(with PTI inputs)

