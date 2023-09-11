Maratha quota issue: Farmer leader Raju Shetti asks political leaders to take swift decision on reservation

Raju Shetti urged political leaders to expedite the resolution of the long-pending Maratha reservation issue after he visited Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange

File Photo of the protestors in Maharashtra (Pic/PTI)

On Monday, the farmer leader Raju Shetti urged political leaders to expedite the resolution of the long-pending Maratha reservation issue after he visited Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Jarange, who is on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 14 days is demanding Maratha reservation in government jobs and education.

Head of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Raju Shetti, visited Antarwali Sarti in Jalna district to express support to the activist Jarange and the Maratha reservation issue.

The farmer-politician emphasised that this struggle was not just Jarange's but an issue that affects entire Maharashtra. Shetti called upon political leaders to take a swift decision of the Maratha reservation issue that has been a long-standing concern for the agrarian community.

Shetti argued that it was the government's responsibility to provide education and job opportunities to disadvantaged communities. Shetti asserted that the Maharashtra government had the authority to bring an ordinance on Maratha reservation and convert it into a law in the legislature within six months.

Expressing on an all-party meeting convened by the government, Shetti urged all political outfit to arrive at a decision at the soonest to ensure justice for the Maratha community.

Meanwhile, the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike for last 14 days, has stopped taking intravenous (IV) fluids and liquid, intensifying his agitation.

Jarange appealed to all political parties in Maharashtra to stand with the community on the Maratha reservation issue.

The quota activist has stopped intake of IV fluids and liquid since Sunday evening, a health official told PTI news agency.

"Our team of doctors went to see Jarange yesterday (Sunday evening). But he refused to get himself checked. He has stopped taking IV fluids and liquid intake," Jalna civil surgeon Pratap Ghodke said.

"The Maratha community has taken care of all political parties in the last 70 years...now it is their turn to stand with the Maratha community. Community members will be able to see which party stands where with them," PTI quoted Jarange.

(with inputs from PTI)