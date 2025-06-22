At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted in the paint-manufacturing units in Bamunmora area under Kadambagachi panchayat

Representation pic

Listen to this article Massive fire erupts at adjacent paint factories in Bengal's Barasat x 00:00

A massive fire broke out at a few paint factories and their godowns in Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening, police said. At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted in the paint-manufacturing units in Bamunmora area under Kadambagachi panchayat, they said.

There were no reports of any injury so far, a police officer said. "The fire broke out around 7.30 pm. It spread fast because of the likely presence of highly inflammable materials inside... 20 fire tenders and a large number of police personnel are at the spot," he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Our fire fighters are engaged in dousing the blaze. The area has been evacuated as a precautionary measure," Fire and Emergency Services DG Ranvir Kumar said. Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is also at the spot and taking stock of the situation, officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever