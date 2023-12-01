Breaking News
Updated on: 01 December,2023 05:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File pic

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian in plot to kill separatist
India on Thursday described as a “matter of concern” the US charging an Indian national with conspiring to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, and asserted that a high-level probe committee will investigate all aspects of the case.


India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Nikhil Gupta, 52, was charged on Wednesday with murder-for-hire in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City. 


US prosecutors informed a Manhattan court on Wednesday that authorities in the Czech Republic arrested and detained Gupta, and is currently awaiting extradition to the US. “As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.


‘This is what Canada’s been talking about’

The indictment of an Indian national in a foiled assassination attempt against a Sikh separatist on American soil underscored what Canada has been alleging, PM Trudeau said. “The news coming out of the US further underscores what we’ve been talking about from the very beginning.”

national news new delhi czech republic

