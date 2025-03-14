Breaking News
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on occasion of Holi

Updated on: 14 March,2025 10:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life", Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post read

Pic/X

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi 2025 and shared a post on his official 'X' handle.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life", Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post read.





Other than Rahul Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on Holi 2025.

In her post on 'X', President Murmu wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness."

PM Modi also wished on the occasion of Holi and wrote on 'X'. "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen", he wrote on 'X'.

People have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously.

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

