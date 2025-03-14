"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life", Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post read

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi 2025 and shared a post on his official 'X' handle.



"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life", Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post read.

आप सभी को होली के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



रंगों का यह त्यौहार आपके जीवन में नई उमंग, नए उत्साह और ढेर सारी खुशियां ले कर आए। pic.twitter.com/4pNSP95QGL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2025

Other than Rahul Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on Holi 2025.

In her post on 'X', President Murmu wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness."

रंगों के त्योहार होली के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हर्षोल्लास का यह पर्व एकता, प्रेम और सद्भाव का संदेश देता है। यह त्योहार भारत की अनमोल सांस्कृतिक विरासत का भी प्रतीक है। आइए, इस शुभ अवसर पर हम सब मिलकर भारत माता की सभी संतानों के जीवन में निरंतर… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 14, 2025

PM Modi also wished on the occasion of Holi and wrote on 'X'. "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen", he wrote on 'X'.





आप सभी को होली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर्ष और उल्लास से भरा यह पावन-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई उमंग और ऊर्जा का संचार करने के साथ ही देशवासियों की एकता के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2025

People have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously.



Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.



The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.



From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

