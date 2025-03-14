Sambhal authorities have announced that Holi processions will conclude by 2.30 pm to avoid disruption to Friday prayers. Security measures have been tightened to ensure peaceful celebrations

The Holi 2025 processions in Sambhal will be allowed across the city but must conclude by 2.30 pm to avoid any disruption to Friday prayers, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi informed, according to ANI.

Speaking about the arrangements for the Holi 2025 celebrations in the city, Bishnoi said that processions will be permitted in all parts of Sambhal. "Holi will be celebrated across the city, and people will play before 2.30 pm Proper police deployment has been made to ensure smooth celebrations. After 2.30 pm, Friday prayers (Jumme ki Namaz) will be offered," Bishnoi stated, as per ANI.

To maintain law and order, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary led a flag march on Thursday, accompanied by police personnel. ANI reports that the march was aimed at reinforcing security measures and ensuring peaceful celebrations.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, along with senior police officers and paramilitary forces, also conducted a flag march in the area. The move is part of a broader security plan to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

According to ANI, as a precautionary measure, mosques in Aligarh and the Jama Masjid in Sambhal were covered with tarpaulin sheets following a decision by the local administration. This step was taken to prevent any accidental damage or misunderstanding during the festivities.

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra informed that all ten religious places along the traditional Holi procession route would be covered to avoid any conflict. "All 10 religious places that fall on the route of the Holi procession will be covered so that no sentiments are hurt. Discussions and agreements have been held between both sides to ensure smooth celebrations," Chandra told ANI.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr Vandna Mishra also confirmed that the administration has made extensive preparations for Holi. "We have detained 1,015 people under Section 126 and Section 135. Lekhpals have been deployed at different mosques in Sambhal. The district has been divided into sectors, and we are fully prepared to ensure peaceful celebrations," Mishra said, according to ANI.

ANI reports that the security measures are aimed at maintaining communal harmony and ensuring that the festival is celebrated without any disturbances.

On Monday, Holi celebrations began in Sambhal with Rangbhari Ekadashi, held under tight security. Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of Holi festivities and is observed five days before the main Holi festival.

(With inputs from ANI)