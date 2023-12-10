Mayawati appoints nephew as BSP successor ahead of 2024 polls, says 'He will prove to be great leader in times to come'

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 December,2023 02:55 PM IST  |  Lucknow
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mayawati named her nephew Akash Anand as her successor for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BSP leaders are focusing on a strategic shift towards the upcoming polls.

BSP Chief Mayawati/ PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, on Sunday, named her nephew Akash Anand, as her successor for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Meanwhile, the BSP leaders emphasised a strategic shift in the party's focus towards the upcoming polls, stated a report in ANI.


Chaudhary Sheeshpal Singh, a party official, highlighted Mayawati's decision as an essential step towards preparing for the significant electoral battle in 2024. He also expressed optimism in Akash's potential, foreseeing him as a promising future leader. Additionally, Mayawati suggested the observance of her birthday as "Public Welfare Day" henceforth, he said. 


Singh told ANI, "At the meeting, she (Mayawati) said Akash Anand is her only successor, as the leaders whom she entrusted with key responsibilities failed to deliver the goods. I think he (Akash) will prove to be a great leader going forward. As of now, he has been assigned to lift the morale of our cadre in states where we are on a weaker footing. Following in the same path that took us to a win in 2007, Behenji asked us to unite every member of the Bahujan community and fight the Lok Sabha elections with full strength. It was also decided at the meeting that the party will observe Bejenji's birthday, henceforth, as Public Welfare Day."


Meanwhile, another BSP leader Udayveer Singh told ANI that the majority of Akash Anand's leadership responsibilities would be focused on states other than Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He discussed strategies to present Mayawati as a future Prime Ministerial face while delegating duties to Akash Anand in areas where the BSP hopes to increase its presence. Singh emphasised Akash's role in running the party in Mayawati's absence, as well as the joint responsibilities of party members in preparing for the next Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati called the party gathering in Lucknow, directing the BSP's attention to the upcoming national elections. This meeting came after Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali was suspended for alleged anti-party activity, a decision that Ali challenged, denying any wrongdoing.

The party's statement to Danish Ali highlighted numerous violations of party guidelines and ideology as the reason for the six-year suspension, underlining the BSP's determination to reinforce internal discipline ahead of the election fight.

