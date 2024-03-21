Breaking News
Mayawati calls for strict legal action in Budaun double murder case

Updated on: 21 March,2024 11:31 AM IST  |  Lucknow
mid-day online correspondent |

The BSP supremo also asserted that there should be no politics on the Budaun double murder case

Mayawati. File Pic

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called for strict legal action in the Budaun double murder case where two children were killed by a man, reported news agency ANI.


The BSP supremo also asserted that there should be no politics on the Budaun double murder case.


"The incident of the brutal murder of two brothers in Badaun is very sad and highly condemnable. Strict legal action is necessary against the culprits so that the law and order environment does not deteriorate, especially during election time, nor does politics take place behind it," she said on X.


In a shocking incident, two children were hacked to death on Tuesday in Badaun's Baba Colony. Following this, one of the accused (Sajid) involved in the incident was killed in an encounter with the police, reported ANI.

The surviving brother of the two deceased children and an eyewitness to the incident has claimed that two people came to the house and took his brothers on the terrace.

He also told ANI that the accused had tried to attack him but he pushed him away and fled from there.

The father of the deceased children has named Javed (brother of Sajid) as the main accused in his complaint on the basis of which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. Following the Police action, one of the accused involved (Sajid) was killed in an encounter with the police, reported ANI.

In his complaint, the father of the victim alleged that the accused had come to his house to collect money and cited his wife's pregnancy.

"When the children's mother went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling nervous, so he was going for a walk on the terrace. He took one of the children with him. He had a knife in his hand when my wife returned with money. Sajid told Vinod's wife that today I have completed my work," the FIR said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

