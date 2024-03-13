The boy had recently taken his annual examinations for class 7 and the result is expected on Thursday

Representation image

Listen to this article Noida: Schoolboy falls to death from 22nd floor of high-rise x 00:00

A class 7 student died after he allegedly fell from the 22nd floor of a residential high-rise near here on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, news wire PTI reported.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm at the Supertech Eco Village 3 group housing society in Bisrakh. "The boy died on the spot after falling from the 22nd floor of a residential tower of the society. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," the police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 14-year-old boy, whose parents are music teachers, had recently taken his annual examinations for class 7 and the result is expected on Thursday, PTI reported quoting an official source.

Also Read: Mumbai: Mother strangles 19-year-old daughter after argument; held

In a similar case, on February 22, a class 12 student in nearby Mahagun Mywoods Society died after he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of his building, within hours of taking a board examination, according to police. While the exact reason for the extreme step was not ascertained, police said the student, was unable to clear the exam last year also, PTI reported.

The deceased student was about19-years old.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 65-year-old man killed by son, nephew over property dispute

In Uttar Pradesh, police have often appealed to people, including school and college students, to dial emergency number 112 for help in case of suicidal thoughts.

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouses or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

(With PTI inputs)