Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Noida Schoolboy falls to death from 22nd floor of high rise
<< Back to Elections 2024

Noida: Schoolboy falls to death from 22nd floor of high-rise

Updated on: 13 March,2024 10:07 PM IST  |  Noida
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The boy had recently taken his annual examinations for class 7 and the result is expected on Thursday

Noida: Schoolboy falls to death from 22nd floor of high-rise

Representation image

Listen to this article
Noida: Schoolboy falls to death from 22nd floor of high-rise
x
00:00

A class 7 student died after he allegedly fell from the 22nd floor of a residential high-rise near here on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, news wire PTI reported.


A police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm at the Supertech Eco Village 3 group housing society in Bisrakh. "The boy died on the spot after falling from the 22nd floor of a residential tower of the society. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," the police spokesperson said.


The 14-year-old boy, whose parents are music teachers, had recently taken his annual examinations for class 7 and the result is expected on Thursday, PTI reported quoting an official source.


Also Read: Mumbai: Mother strangles 19-year-old daughter after argument; held

In a similar case, on February 22, a class 12 student in nearby Mahagun Mywoods Society died after he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of his building, within hours of taking a board examination, according to police. While the exact reason for the extreme step was not ascertained, police said the student, was unable to clear the exam last year also, PTI reported. 

The deceased student was about19-years old. 

Also Read: Maharashtra: 65-year-old man killed by son, nephew over property dispute

In Uttar Pradesh, police have often appealed to people, including school and college students, to dial emergency number 112 for help in case of suicidal thoughts. 

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouses or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi noida Crime News uttar pradesh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK