Updated on: 01 August,2024 04:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

A collision was reported early this morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island. One fisherman continues to be missing, while the remaining two have been rescue

An Indian fisherman was killed and another went missing following a collision on Thursday morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian boat five nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.


India expressed "shock and anguish" over the "unfortunate" loss of life of the fisherman.



The Sri Lankan acting high commissioner was called to MEA and a strong protest was registered on the incident.


"A collision was reported early this morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island," the MEA said.

"Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one unfortunately lost his life and another is missing," it said.

The MEA said two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai.

"A search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families," it said.

"We expressed our shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of life. Our High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government later today," the MEA said. 

