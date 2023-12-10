Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Meenakshi Lekhi on approval of question seeking declaration of Hamas as terrorist org Wasnt me

Meenakshi Lekhi on approval of question seeking declaration of Hamas as terrorist org: Wasn’t me

Updated on: 10 December,2023 05:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The unstarred question No. 980, titled “Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation”, was put by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran.

Meenakshi Lekhi on approval of question seeking declaration of Hamas as terrorist org: Wasn't me

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi in a press conference, in New Delhi

Meenakshi Lekhi on approval of question seeking declaration of Hamas as terrorist org: Wasn’t me
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said she did not approve any answer to a question in the Lok Sabha on declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation, prompting the opposition to call for a probe.


“You have been misinformed as I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer,” the minister of state for external affairs said in response to a post on X on the Lok Sabha question on declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation. The unstarred question No. 980, titled “Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation”, was put by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran.


Sudhakaran, who represents Kannur in the Lower House of Parliament, had asked whether the government has any proposal to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation in India, if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefore. He had also asked whether the government of Israel has raised any demand with the government of India to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation, if so, the details thereof. The question was answered on Friday and it figures on the list of unstarred questions on the Lok Sabha website.


