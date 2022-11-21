×
Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help

Updated on: 21 November,2022 06:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion

Delhi Police has recovered a human jaw during searches for the remains of Shraddha Walkar and approached a dentist here in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.


The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion.



"The police came today. They had a picture of the jaw which they recovered during investigation. I asked them to get an X-ray from the Mumbai-based doctor who treated the woman, for a root canal treatment or so. Without X-ray, it is very difficult to identify," he said.


Walkar moved from Mumbai to Delhi with Aftab Poonawala (28) earlier this year and they were staying at a flat in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

At the flat, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them across the city over several days.

Police had on Sunday found parts of a skull and some bones in a nearby forest area. As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi is also being drained.

india national news new delhi Shraddha Walkar murder Aftab Poonawala

