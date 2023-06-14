Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Met forecasts rain heat wave conditions in West Bengal

Met forecasts rain, heat wave conditions in West Bengal

Updated on: 14 June,2023 05:07 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

Kolkata and adjoining districts are likely to be hot and humid, but there are possibilities of rain and thundershowers in isolated places

Met forecasts rain, heat wave conditions in West Bengal

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Met forecasts rain, heat wave conditions in West Bengal
x
00:00

West Bengal is likely to face contrasting weather conditions over the next five days as the Met department Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts and heat wave conditions in the western districts.


Kolkata and adjoining districts are likely to be hot and humid, but there are possibilities of rain and thundershowers in isolated places, it said.


The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rain in north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar and rain or thundershowers in Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts, it said.


Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over the western districts of Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, the Met department said.

While the maximum temperature clocked 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal, the minimum temperature was 1.6 to 3 degrees C above normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

The southwest monsoon has already advanced into sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
west bengal kolkata indian meteorological department news Weather India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK