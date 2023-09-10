Breaking News
MHA refutes Bhupesh Baghel's claims

Updated on: 10 September,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
MHA Spokesperson said, “In a news report, Chief Minister Chhattisgarh has expressed his inability to participate in G20 Dinner at Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 9 Sept 2023 due to air restrictions in and around Delhi”

MHA refutes Bhupesh Baghel’s claims

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. File Pic

MHA refutes Bhupesh Baghel’s claims
Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday refuted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s claim that he would skip the G20 dinner on Saturday due to air restrictions in and around Delhi, and clarified that movement of governors and chief ministers on their state aircraft has not been prohibited.


In a series of tweets, MHA Spokesperson said, “In a news report, Chief Minister Chhattisgarh has expressed his inability to participate in G20 Dinner at Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 9 Sept 2023 due to air restrictions in and around Delhi.”


“MHA has clarified to the State that while a high tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed,” the Spokesperson said in another tweet. The reaction from the MHA came after some reports cited that Baghel would not be attending as there were no non-scheduled flights going in and out of Delhi due to security measures.


