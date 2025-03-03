Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’; BEST staring at a small buses crisis and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Image

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Nifty, Sensex start week with modest gains

Indian stock markets started the fresh week on Monday with moderate gains, as both indices opened in the green; however, a sustained rally was not visible. The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,194.55, gaining 69.85 points or 0.32 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 73,427.65, gaining 229.55 points or 0.31 per cent.

Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’

A six-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Nalasopara East on Saturday by her 13-year-old cousin, as he believed that their relatives as well as neighbours loved her more than him. The boy—who took the child to a secluded spot, strangled her and smashed her face with a boulder—told the police that he had decided to resort to murder after watching a film on Raman Raghav, a Mumbai-based serial killer who attacked all his victims with hard, blunt objects in the 1960s. Read more.

Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis

The affordable Mumbai BEST bus routes that connect railway stations to Mumbai’s narrow alleys, hillocks, and small lanes are dwindling, as these smaller buses are being diverted to main roads and bigger routes. BEST operates regular buses, midi buses, and minibuses, but with a shortage of regular buses, midi buses are increasingly being used on longer routes. This has left commuters in narrow lanes with fewer buses and reduced frequency. Read more.

India high on Varun’s five!

Varun Chakravarthy was a late addition to the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy, sneaking in as the fifth spinner in the 15 at the expense of reserve opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Kept in cotton wool for the first two games, the Tamil Nadu leg-break/googly bowler was finally given a go at the Champions Trophy on Sunday against New Zealand and responded in style with a splendid fifer in only his second One-Day International. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan's next with Shoojit Sircar? Here's the truth

Over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, sparking speculation that he was conducting a look test for his upcoming project. However, a bit of digging revealed that the superstar was, in fact, shooting an advertisement for a popular cookie brand. The brand commercial was helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Read more.