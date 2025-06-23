Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap; US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The woman after being found in Aarey Colony; (left) the senior citizen undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital. Pics/By Special Arrangement

Stock markets tumble in early trade amid worsening tensions in Middle East

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after the US bombed three major nuclear sites in Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 705.65 points to 81,702.52 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 182.85 points to 24,929.55.

Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care

In a gut-wrenching case that raises serious questions about humanity and family, a frail elderly woman battling advanced skin cancer was found in a garbage dump in Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. Left to die amidst waste and plastic, she had been reportedly dumped there by her own grandson. Read more.

Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo

The United States’ sudden bomb strikes on Iranian nuclear sites has stirred up anxiety among Mumbai-based pilgrims and tour operators who had been making arrangements for months to facilitate trips to Iran and Iraq for Muharram — expected to begin on June 27 — and Ashura, the tenth day of the sacred month, when the martyrdom of prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain is commemorated. Read more.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: KL Rahul's unbeaten 47 run-knock helps India reach 90 runs

The middle day of any Test match is regarded as the moving day, which often produces a decisive swing in pendulum. Events unfolded at a rapid pace on Sunday, the third day of the first Test at Headingley, but almost till the very end, it was hard to say who of England or India was in greater control. Read more.

Kussh S Sinha: ‘At times, filmmakers wouldn’t fully use Sonakshi’s talent’

For his directorial debut, Kussh S Sinha has crafted a supernatural thriller, Nikita Roy. At the centre of this mystery layered with the occult is actor and Kussh’s sister Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the titular role. Tell the first-time director that very few supernatural thrillers are centred on women, and he says that a lot of effort went into building Nikita’s character. Read more.