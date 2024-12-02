Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Pod taxi image shared by MMRDA for reference

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: All you need to know about BKC pod taxis; Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty, Sensex down after lower than expected GDP numbers released

Indian stock markets declined after opening flat on Monday, with selling pressure mounting after lower-than-expected GDP numbers were released last week. The Nifty 50 index opened with a marginal gain of 9 points at 24,140 points, while the BSE Sensex index declined by 58 points to open at 79,743.87.

Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE

Mid-Day has accessed the list of 38 stations that will figure in the BKC pod taxi project, which reveals that they will be at close proximity with each other and connect almost every important building in the business district. The list features in the Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), the bedrock of any infrastructure project, which mid-day obtained via a Right To Information query. Read more.

Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector

Despite being banned on the Bandra Kurla Complex-Chunabhatti connector and JJ flyover, two-wheelers and autorickshaws continue to ply on these structures thanks to improper and inadequate signage. Signs have not been placed at strategic locations where riders and motorists can view them easily, causing many to realise that they should have avoided the bridges altogether much later. Drivers and riders are fined Rs 500 for wrongfully entering access-controlled bridges. When mid-day examined the connector, which links BKC Road and the Eastern Express Highway, as well as the JJ flyover in South Mumbai, on Sunday, proper signage was lacking at both spots. Read more.

Gill dazzles, Rohit fizzles

Nearly a tenth of the 5,000-plus people who had filtered into the Manuka Oval on Sunday afternoon trooped out of the ground moments after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for three, reaching out to a widish ball from Charlie Anderson and putting first slip in business. Read more.

Delhi Crime 3 shoot moved to Mumbai owing to Delhi's worsening air quality

In Delhi Crime, the capital has been not merely the setting, but an important character in itself. Be that as it may, director Tanuj Chopra has moved the production out of Delhi, and for good reason. mid-day has learnt that the shoot of the Shefali Shah-fronted series moved to Mumbai last week as the team grappled with the worsening air quality in the capital. The crew has now set up base in the sprawling Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai, where they will film throughout December. Read more.