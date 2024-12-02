Feasibility study accessed by mid-day via RTI shows terminals connected to Kurla and Bandra stations, and interchanges to Metro, with 38 pod stations dotting the BKC business district

Pod taxi image shared by MMRDA for reference

Mid-Day has accessed the list of 38 stations that will figure in the BKC pod taxi project, which reveals that they will be at close proximity with each other and connect almost every important building in the business district. The list features in the Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), the bedrock of any infrastructure project, which mid-day obtained via a Right To Information query.

The 38 proposed stations are estimated to be ready by 2027, when the first phase will be completed. There will be a total of 54 stations, to be completed by 2041. The first phase of the project will connect the Bandra and Kurla suburban railway stations, with two main terminals adjacent to each railway station.



The pod taxi line will connect the two stations to spots in BKC like the Regional Passport Office, ONGC Building, Godrej BKC, Jio World Centre, Bharat Diamond Bourse, SEBI, NSE, family court, and Kalanagar Junction. (For full list of stations, see graphic).

Last-mile connectivity

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) had in September announced the pod taxi project as a last-mile connectivity solution to BKC from the nearby suburban railways and Metro stations.

The decision was taken based on the TEFS commissioned by the MMRDA and peer-reviewed by Tata Consulting Engineers, which explored various technologies from across the world.

The Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model project was given to Sai Green Mobility Private Limited (SGMPT), which has partnered with Ultra PRT, ‘a technology provider with a proven track record, including the operational Pod Taxi system at Heathrow Airport, London.’

38 stations in 8.8 km

SGMPT will build the 38 stations at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore. The more-than-700-page TEFS mentions proposed stations, alignments, design, cost and economic benefits of the project.

As per the TEFS, the entire corridor will have 54 stations in 13.5 kilometres, with three terminals at Bandra, Kurla and Sion railway stations, two interchanges at MTNL and NABARD and 49 stations by 2041.

The TEFS says the proposed terminal stations at Kurla, Sion and Bandra will be built adjacent to the suburban railway stations. The interchanges at MTNL and NABARD will cater to Metro commuters.





*TEFS: Techno-Economic Feasibility Study **While the ITO Junction station is mentioned in the list, the study does not mention its exact location

All pod stations will be at elevated levels, with paid and unpaid areas. The unpaid area is the part of the concourse on the upper level where passengers can purchase tickets. The passenger will then enter the paid area, which is the platform at the lower level.

The TEFS proposed two locations for pod taxi depots inside the BKC: the first at MMRDA Pay & Park, opposite PNB, and the second at MMRDA Pay & Park near Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Linked to suburban stns

The two pod terminals at Bandra and Kurla will be connected to the respective suburban stations.

Kurla: The Kurla pod taxi terminal will be adjacent to the Kurla railway station, and have a two-storey platform and concourse. Dense residential and commercial areas, including encroachments and narrow roads, between the proposed Kurla and LBS Marg pod stations are a major constraint for the project. The study says the narrow roads are very difficult to navigate for vehicles and pedestrians.

Besides recommending two separate tracks at different levels for up and down directions, the study also proposes banning motorised traffic along the proposed alignment.

Bandra: Like Kurla, Bandra terminal too is planned adjacent to the Bandra railway station. As per the consultant, this section of the railway is proposed to have a ground area of waiting lobby, escalators, staircase and elevators, while the upper level will consist of two levels, one serving as concourse-plus-paid area for alighting pods and another consisting of seven to eight platforms for passengers. The remaining area will be utilised as a parking and maintenance section.

List of other recommended stations in TEFS proposed till 2041

Kurla station (New Mill Road), Equinox, Taximen’s Colony, MTNL, TATA Communications, CBI HQ, Ambani School, FIFC, BKC Fire Station, MMRDA Grounds, Tata Power, Asian Heart Institute, Laxmi Towers, Chunabhatti, Dharavi Depot and Sion railway station

Official Speak

A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority official said the decision to have pod taxis in BKC was made after considering other options like Metro, trams and even buses. “The issue with running more buses is that the areas outside BKC–Bandra and Kurla stations–have very narrow roads,” said the official. “Hence the passenger will get stuck in traffic the moment they are out of BKC. The narrow roads also meant it was not possible to have Metro pillars, which are around 2 metres wide. For pod taxis, the piling needed is around 0.8 metres wide, taking very little area on the ground. No amount of Monorail, trams or buses could eradicate road congestion outside BKC.”

Money Matters

The following are the logistic and revenue assumptions as per the TEFS study

Average trip length: 2.43km

Ridership in year 1 of operation: 67,800 passengers

Ridership growth:

>> 1st year of operation to 2031: 10.14% per annum.

>> From 2032 to 2041: 4.55% p.a.

>> From 2042 to 2053: 4.60% p.a.

>> Fare rate (at 2021-22 price levels): R21/km

>> Fare increase every 4th year: 15%

>> Advertisement revenue per year: 5% of fare revenue

BETTER ENVIRONMENT = BETTER HEALTH

The economic analysis projects an Economic Internal Rate of Return of more than 12 per cent over 30 years.

It also claims the following direct and indirect benefits:

>> People’s quality of life will improve with a shift from personal motorised vehicles to public transport.

>> Fewer motor vehicles will reduce negative health impacts related to respiratory disorders, cardiovascular dysfunction, etc. As a result, there will be savings due to the reduced medical expenditure.

>> There will be a positive impact on the environment due to a reduction in the use of autos and taxis, resulting in improved health of people.

>> Road safety will improve and the incidence of accidents will decrease.

>> Pod taxis will help the economically weaker sections, who cannot afford private transport, auto-rickshaws or taxis.

>> With the improved mobility, the economically weaker sections will get access to higher-paying jobs and their income level will rise.

>> Pod taxis will help people with disabilities become more independent.