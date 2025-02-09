Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

File Pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Atishi resigns as Delhi CM, LG asks her to continue till formation of new govt and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi resigns as Delhi CM, LG asks her to continue till formation of new govt

Delhi CM Atishi resigned on Sunday after AAP’s defeat in the assembly elections. LG VK Saxena has asked her to continue until the new government is formed. The BJP won 48 of 70 seats and is set to stake claim after PM Modi’s return. Atishi retained her Kalkaji seat, while AAP vowed to be a "constructive opposition."



Boisar man arrested for manufacturing Mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 crore inside flat

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Boisar for manufacturing Mephedrone (MD) inside a flat. The police seized MD worth approximately ₹2.42 crore from the house on Saturday morning after a raid conducted by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Palghar. Read More



IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Jos Buttler wins the toss, elects to bat

In the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, the "Men in Blue" will look to seal the series as they have already won the first match of the three-match ODI series. The remainder of the ODI series will be crucial for both teams before they head into the Champions Trophy 2025. Read more

Junaid Khan answers burning questions about his ‘middle-class’ lifestyle; reveals what’s in his bag

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who is currently promoting his latest release Loveyapa, has finally revealed what he carries in his most noticed backpack and revealed that he takes a rickshaw because it is “very convenient”. Junaid and his co-actor Khushi Kapoor featured on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel where they swapped their bags and revealed what’s inside them. Read more

Significant reduction in gold smuggling post July import duty cut: CBIC chief

Gold smuggling has reduced significantly since July 2024 when the government slashed import duty on the precious metal to 6 per cent, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.