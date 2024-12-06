Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Speed breakers in need of a paint job at Pratiksha Nagar in Sion East. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Bikers not happy with unmarked speed breakers; markets turn highly volatile ahead of RBI policy announcement and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets turn highly volatile ahead of RBI policy announcement

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned highly volatile trade in early trade on Friday ahead of the announcement of the RBI monetary policy. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 75.16 points to 81,690.70 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 25.45 points to 24,682.95.

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM, his third time, Ajit Pawar is deputy CM sixth time while Eknath Shinde is now a deputy CM first time

In a show of strength on the part of the Mahayuti, where the Bharatiya Janata Party’s impression could be felt strongly, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra’s 21st chief minister at the city’s iconic Azad Maidan on Thursday. Former CM Eknath Shinde, who agreed to be part of the government not very long before the oath-taking ceremony, was inducted as the DyCM as a representative of the Shiv Sena. Read more.

Mid-Day Campaign: Bikers not happy with unmarked speed breakers at Pratiksha Nagar, Sewri-Chembur Road

As part of mid-day’s ongoing efforts to shine the spotlight on unmarked speed breakers across the city, this reporter visited Pratiksha Nagar and Anik depot on the Sewri-Chembur Road, where several speed bumps were found lacking proper markings, on December 4. In Andheri West, near the Regional Transport Office, more such traffic calming devices could be seen. Read more.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: India seek to end Australia’s day-night win streak

Having stormed one Australian bastion 10 days back, India will embark on a mission to pull off an encore when the second Test begins at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Read more.

Sudhir Mishra: ‘Women filmmakers are much better than the men’

There are no pre-release jitters for Sudhir Mishra as the second season of Tanaav drops today. The director is confident of the thriller—an adaptation of the popular Israeli show, Fauda—that is set in Kashmir. To tell a story involving Kashmir politics, he has a fundamental approach. Read more.