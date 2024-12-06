Bikers say unmarked bumps at Pratiksha Nagar, on Sewri-Chembur Road pose threat to life and limb

Speed breakers in need of a paint job at Pratiksha Nagar in Sion East. Pics/Atul Kamble

Mid-Day campaign: Bikers not happy with unmarked speed breakers at Pratiksha Nagar, Sewri-Chembur Road

As part of mid-day’s ongoing efforts to shine the spotlight on unmarked speed breakers across the city, this reporter visited Pratiksha Nagar and Anik depot on the Sewri-Chembur Road, where several speed bumps were found lacking proper markings, on December 4. In Andheri West, near the Regional Transport Office, more such traffic calming devices could be seen.

On the Sewri-Chembur Road, faded speed breakers could be seen on the east as well as westbound carriageway near Anik depot.

The Sewri-Chembur Road where one sees several multi-axle vehicles

Thousands of four-wheelers and multi-axle vehicles use this stretch daily as well as autorickshaws and two-wheelers. As the road is wide, the vehicles drive at extremely high speeds and as the speed breakers can’t be seen clearly, two-wheeler riders and motorists have to hit emergency brakes shortly before approaching them, increasing chances of accidents.

“There are a few speed breakers with faded markings near the Anik depot. If a rider loses their balance and falls after bringing their two-wheeler to a sudden halt, chances of cars and trucks running them over are high. I have seen traffic police officers fining people for not wearing helmets or seat belts. I hope they inform the authorities concerned that it is not enough to create speed breakers but also to also paint them regularly and install reflectors,” said Shoaib Shaikh, a biker. At Pratiksha Nagar in Sion East, several speed breakers lacked signs or clear markings. On Pratiksha Nagar Depot Road, speed bumps in at least spots could not be easily detected.