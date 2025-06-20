Mid-Day Top News at this hour: BMC cracks whip on SHGs in Sangharsh Nagar clean-up drive; six neglected horses rescued near Shivaji Park and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A lane littered with garbage and septic water in Sangharsh Nagar

Markets rebound in early trade tracking firm Asian peers, foreign fund inflows

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after a three-day decline tracking a positive trend in Asian markets and foreign fund inflows. After a flat start, the 30-share BSE Sensex later climbed 289.43 points to 81,651.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 88.25 points to 24,881.50.

Mumbai: BMC cracks whip on SHGs in Sangharsh Nagar clean-up drive

Bringing some relief to the residents of Chandivli’s Sangharsh Nagar from the problem of waste-laden streets and gullies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday initiated a seven-day crackdown on agencies responsible for cleaning the area under the Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan (SMPA). Read more.

Mumbai: Six neglected horses rescued near Shivaji Park

Six horses kept in inhumane conditions have been rescued following swift action by PETA India and the Shivaji Park police. The horses, allegedly being used for illegal joyrides, were discovered near the beach adjacent to the Hindu cremation ground at Chaityabhoomi Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak. Read more.

Ind vs Eng Test series | 'They can write a nice, new chapter in Indian cricket': Sachin Tendulkar on Team India

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is extremely confident of Shubman Gill’s new Team India faring well against England in the highly anticipated five-Test series that gets underway with the first match at Leeds on Friday. The confidence is almost comparable to when he took guard, 23 summers ago, to score a smashing 193 in India’s innings and 46 runs victory over Nasser Hussain’s England at the same Headingley ground where Gill’s side will take on Ben Stokes & Co. Read more.

Huma Qureshi opens up about her dance number in Maalik: ‘Why should I not express my sensual side as a woman?’

Rajkummar Rao and director Pulkit have built a world of grit and grime with their upcoming film, Maalik. Bringing a dose of glam into the actioner is Huma Qureshi, who features in the song, Maalik ki mehfil mein mallika ka swagat. Sharing the song’s first look with mid-day, ahead of its release today, the actor reveals that her love for spectacles made it an easy yes to front the dance number. Read more.