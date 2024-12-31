Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Dec 15: A view of Dadar Chowpatty from the Bandra Worli Sea Link on October 15. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: BMC halts all construction work in Byculla, Borivali to improve Mumbai air quality; markets decline in initial trade and more

Markets decline in initial trade dragged by foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows, and weak trends in the global markets. Selling in IT stocks also dampened investor sentiments. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 468.14 points to 77,779.99 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 117.05 points to 23,527.85.

BMC halts all construction work in Byculla, Borivali to improve Mumbai air quality

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to stop all construction work in Borivli East and Byculla within the next 24 hours, as these areas have been recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of around 200 for the past few days. The work will be allowed to resume once every site is found to be abiding by the civic body’s 28-point dust-mitigation measures. If required, the same step will be taken in Worli and the Navy Nagar area of Colaba after monitoring their AQI levels for the next three days. Read more.

Mumbai: Meet the Super 6 who rescued society dog shot with an air gun in Oshiwara

Wolfy, the dog who was shot at with an airgun in Andheri West early Sunday morning, owes his life to six friends, who pooled together their resources and borrowed funds from friends immediately after the incident to ensure the canine’s survival. Read more.

mid day says: Will the real King Kohli gird up?

Six years to the day (December 30, 2018), Virat Kohli led his troops back to the Melbourne Cricket Ground dressing room with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy safely in India’s grasp. Read more.

Kartik Aaryan to expand investment, set to buy two more properties in THIS area of Mumbai

With two commercial releases having substantially boosted his financial portfolio in 2024, Kartik Aaryan is set to leverage the opportunities presented to him by his cinematic successes to expand his property investments. Aaryan, who already owns multiple residential and commercial units—including two apartments in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri—is adding two more properties to his name. Read more.