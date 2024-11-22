Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’; nine railways stations to get swanky upgrade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Image

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Nifty, Sensex gain amid rally in other Asian stocks

Indian stock markets opened with gains on Friday after the rally in other Asian stocks. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,411.80 points with a gain of 61.90 points or 0.27 per cent, while the BSE Sensex index opened at 77,349.74 points with a gain of 193.95 points or 0.25 per cent.

Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station

A quarrel over a seat on a local train led to a 16-year-old Titwala resident fatally stabbing a 35-year-old man with a knife at Ghatkopar station on November 15. The deceased, Ankush Bhalerao, and his companions had gotten into a heated argument with the teenager during a train journey a day prior to the murder. Read more.

Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list

Old railway stations across the city will now have commercial and office space above them and on vacant land lying next to them. Nine of the 18 stations that are being upgraded on the Mumbai rail network have been shortlisted for this project. The four stations having spare space for commercial exploitation on elevated decks are Mulund, Khar Road, Bhayander and GTB Nagar. Read more.

Down-and-out India face rusty Aus for supremacy

Dressed in his India whites, Test cap No. 290 firmly in place, Jasprit Bumrah emerged from the shadows to join Australian counterpart Pat Cummins on the impeccable Optus Stadium outfield. The occasion was the captains’ photo shoot before the start of the five-Test series, the fast bowler filling in for Rohit Sharma, who will miss the first game starting on Friday. Read more.

Saqib Saleem: ‘People always try to undercut you in this line’ | Citadel: Honey Bunny

It has been two weeks since Citadel: Honey Bunny dropped online. While the Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led spy thriller has received mixed reviews, the audience largely agrees on one thing – that Saqib Saleem is impressive as the antagonist KD. Read more.