Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps; Nifty, Sensex open flat and more

The Carnac Bunder bridge near Crawford Market, which is expected to be opened by the end of the year. Pic/Shadab Khan

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Nifty, Sensex open flat, experts say yesterday's rally was due to FIIs buying which is difficult to sustain

Indian stock markets on Friday opened almost flat while maintaining movement towards green as other Asian markets rallied. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,196.40 points with a gain of 7.75 points or 0.03 per cent, while the Sensex index opened at 80,072.99 points with a gain of 129.28 points or 0.16 per cent.

Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps

A number of road overbridges above railway lines have been in the works for several years across the city and the suburbs. While the railway portions of some of these structures are ready, approaches on either side are to be completed. mid-day visited seven sites to learn the status of bridges, most of which have been delayed due to land acquisition issues, rampant encroachment or other problems. Read more.

Mumbai: One killed, several injured in deadly Marathi vs Bhojpuri song dispute at Mira Road New Year party

A new Year celebration at Mira Road took a deadly turn after a verbal dispute snowballed into a violent attack involving bamboo and iron rods. On Thursday, one person, Raja Periyar, 23, succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident, which was sparked over whether Bhojpuri or Marathi songs ought to have been played, according to the Kashimira police. Read more.

India started 2024 with a stunning two-day victory over South Africa in Cape Town to square a two-Test series 1-1. They will have to reprise those heroics over the next five days at the Sydney Cricket Ground if they are to finish with honours even in the five-Test showdown against Australia and extend their lease over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Read more.

Team Dhurandhar ramp up security after Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's looks get leaked

There seems to be little respite for Indian filmmakers in the absence of laws that help them deal with unauthorised sharing of cinematic content. A day after mid-day reported that prints of Baby John had been pirated and made available on Telegram (Won’t Play The Piracy Game, January 2), comes news that the production team of Dhurandhar finds itself dealing with a breach. Read more.