Mid-Day Top News at this hour: By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained, says Train commuter; experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows continued to hit investors' sentiment. After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 201.44 points to 75,795.42 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 82.65 points to 22,876.85.

Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’

A routine morning commute turned deadly on April 29, 2024, when 26-year-old Riya Rajgor fell from a moving fast local between Kopar and Diva stations. She was standing on the footboard of a crowded compartment—an everyday risk for millions in Mumbai. For city commuters, such tragedies are grimly familiar. Read more.

Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years

As Mumbai continues to grapple with air pollution, especially during the winter months, the debate persists—what do the air quality monitors truly reflect, and what more needs to be done to ensure cleaner, healthier air for all? While the city’s toxic air worsens especially during winter months due to weather conditions, recent analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data suggests that the issue may be more localised rather than uniform across the city. Read more.

Rohit Sharma’s India eye success in Dubai’s comfort zone

The last time India played a Champions Trophy match, they were defeated by their arch-rivals Pakistan in a rather one-sided final at The Oval in London in 2017. That defeat still rankles Indian fans. Thereafter, India narrowly missed out on the 50-over World Cup crown around a year and a half ago when they lost in the final to Australia in front of a record crowd at Ahmedabad. Of course, after that India did go on to win the T20 World Cup with aplomb in the Caribbean, but in 50-over ICC tournaments, they have fallen short a few times. Indian fans now hope that in the upcoming mini version of a 50-over World Cup, the Men in Blue will compensate for those setbacks and bring joy to the faces of millions of followers by winning the Champions Trophy, set to begin in Pakistan and the UAE on Wednesday. Read more.

Dibakar Banerjee on Tees being shelved by Netflix: ‘It’s a repeat of my Khosla Ka Ghosla experience’

One thing to know about Dibakar Banerjee is that his mind is always ticking, he is always pursuing his next story. That’s exactly what the director has been doing in the 10 months since his last release, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (2024). He is currently co-writing three scripts and testing new waters with each. Read more.