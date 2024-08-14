Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

The church allows around 150 stalls to sell candles, flowers, food, toys and artificial jewellery every year during the weeklong fair. File pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 pc; Markets climb in early trade after two days of decline and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb in early trade after two days of decline amid rally in US equities

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday after two days of plunge, tracking a rally in the US markets, amid hopes of rates cut by the Fed in September. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 144.92 points to 79,100.95 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 57.5 points to 24,196.50.

Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent

The controversy surrounding the rent for operating stalls outside Mount Mary church during the Bandra fair refuses to die down. Though the church has offered to lower the rent by 20 to 33 per cent, long-time stallholders are still holding out. The latter didn’t allow the forms necessary for running stalls to be distributed for the third consecutive day. They demanded that the old system for allocation of stalls and rent be followed. Read more.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: FORDA ends stir after meeting Nadda; AIIMS, other doctors' bodies won't relent

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called off its strike over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister accepted their demands. However, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said on Tuesday that their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented and a concrete solution found. Read more.

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team's rumble in the bronze!

Even as the Indian men’s hockey team’s bronze medal continues to glitter, every member of that 16-man line-up rues the fact that it could well have been gold if not for their painful 2-3 semi-final defeat to Germany. Read more.

LOL to end the lull

Is this the week that will bring cheer to Bollywood? That’s what the trade circle believes, going by the look of things. Stree 2 is poised for the biggest opening of 2024 in Hindi cinema, with early estimates projecting a first-day collection of about R40 crore. With the figure, it would surpass, by a significant margin, the first-day collections of Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD’s Hindi version that had each opened in the range of Rs 25 crore. Read more.