Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, during an MVA gathering on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20, in Mumbai. File pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Congress, Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats; 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade

Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled their new record high levels in early trade on Monday, helped by strong foreign fund inflows and rally in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 318.58 points to hit an all-time high of 84,862.89. The NSE Nifty surged 120.75 points to reach a new record high of 25,911.70.

Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are both unwilling to concede the Versova and Byculla Assembly constituencies for the upcoming elections. Congress is eyeing Byculla to field candidates from minority communities, while the UBT faction claims Byculla as its own, with former mayor Kishori Pednekar being a potential candidate. Read more.

Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case

The Juvenile Justice Board has ordered the four teens arrested in the Govandi honour-killing case to be tried as adults and has handed over their custody to the sessions court (children’s court). The Board concluded that the suspects—in the age group 16 to 18—allegedly tried to destroy the evidence after committing the crime. Hence, they had full knowledge of their act while committing the crime. Read more.

Say Chess!

India galloped to a historic, first-ever gold medal by defeating Slovenia with a 3.5-0.5 score in the final 11th round of the 45th Chess Olympiad to tally 21 points out of a possible 22 — the most dominating performance by any team in the last two decades. The Indian women also rose magnificently to the occasion, making it a double delight for India by winning the team gold, also a historical first defeating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to tally 19 points. Read more.

'When the time arrived, we were logged out': Fans share experience of trying to get Coldplay tickets

How did a large section of India’s youth spend their Sunday noon? Glued to their phones, each hoping that they will be among the few lucky ones to grab a ticket to Coldplay’s upcoming India concerts slated for January 18 and 19. What followed in the next few minutes was such fan frenzy that the popular British band announced a third concert in Mumbai at the same venue—DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai—on January 21. Read more.