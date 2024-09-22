Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova Byculla seats

Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats

Updated on: 23 September,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Both parties unwilling to concede strategic constituencies; Congress seeks minority representation and Sena (UBT) eyes strongholds

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, during an MVA gathering on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20, in Mumbai. File pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
x
00:00

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are both unwilling to concede the Versova and Byculla Assembly constituencies for the upcoming elections. Congress is eyeing Byculla to field candidates from minority communities, while the UBT faction claims Byculla as its own, with former mayor Kishori Pednekar being a potential candidate.


Sources indicate that in the initial seat-sharing talks, Congress requested 16 seats, while UBT demanded 25 out of 36 constituencies. Versova, Byculla, Ghatkopar West, and Andheri West are common areas of interest for both parties, although Congress appears less insistent on Ghatkopar West and Andheri West. However, Versova and Byculla remain contested by both parties.



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and mayor Kishori Pednekar is a potential candidate for the Byculla Assembly seat
Congress is keen to nominate minority candidates from Byculla to boost minority representation in the Assembly. A source suggested that former city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey or a minority candidate could run in Versova. “We have decided to increase minority representation in the Assembly election,” said a Congress leader. In the 2019 elections, Congress won three out of four seats in Mumbai with minority candidates.

Data shows that Congress’s Baldev Khosa won Versova in 2019, although he was defeated by BJP’s Bharti Lavekar in both 2014 and 2019. UBT’s former corporator Rajul Patel ran as an independent in 2019, receiving 32,706 votes, about 3,000 fewer than Khosa.

Sanjay Pandey recently joined Congress. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade
A UBT leader, speaking anonymously, noted that Congress lost the last two elections in Byculla. “Our candidate won in 2019. While she is no longer with us, our claim is stronger than Congress’s. Additionally, MP Arvind Sawant led in Byculla during the recent Lok Sabha election, outperforming current MLA Yamini Jadhav, while Congress came third in the last two Assembly elections.”

He added that UBT has strong candidates for both Versova and Byculla, with sources indicating Kishori Pednekar may run in Byculla. MVA’s seat-sharing will be handled properly, with no internal rifts, said Congress spokesperson Nazimuddin Rayeen. “Versova and Byculla are claimed by both parties but will be settled amicably. We won Byculla in 2019 and had a lead in the Lok Sabha election. We have a strong candidate for Versova, which is why we’ve staked our claim,” said UBT spokesperson Kishori Pednekar.

