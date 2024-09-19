Breaking News
Former Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey joins Congress ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Updated on: 19 September,2024 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Stating that he is a 'secular-minded' person, the retired Mumbai Police chief, who briefly served as the acting Maharashtra Director General of Police, maintained that no other political party, except the Congress, follows secular ideology

Mumbai Congress head Varsha Gaikwad welcomes former city police chief Sanjay Pande to the party on Thursday. PicX

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who was arrested in 2022 in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case, on Thursday joined the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra.


He was inducted into the Congress by its Mumbai unit chief and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Varsha Gaikwad at the party office in south Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.




Calling himself a 'secular-minded' person, the retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who briefly served as the acting Maharashtra Director General of Police, maintained that no other political party, except the Congress, follows secular ideology.

"I am not joining a party but a family. I wanted to join the Congress way back in 2004, but didn't get a chance," said Pandey on the occasion of his new political innings.

Expressing confidence about the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coming to power in the state after the assembly polls, Pandey noted that under its rule, common citizens will not have to fear anything.

"As a retired police commissioner, I can say how false cases were filed against me," he said.

The retired 1986-batch IPS officer was arrested in 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees. Pandey, probed in the case in connection with a company founded by him, was later granted bail.

He served as Maharashtra's acting DGP and later as Mumbai Police commissioner when the MVA government, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, was in office. He was accused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), then in the opposition, of conspiring with the MVA government to implicate its leaders in false cases.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

