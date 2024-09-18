Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad 2024 celebrations: BEST issues bus diversions in eastern suburbs of Mumbai
Over 37,000 idols immered on Anant Chaturdashi in Mumbai as devotees bid Bappa aideu
Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan hurt in accident; hospitalised
J&K Assembly Election 2024: Over 11 pc voter turnout in first 2 hours polling
Kolkata medics to continue 'cease-work'; seek another meeting with CM Mamata
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Congress questions Mahayuti leaders silence over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress questions Mahayuti leaders' silence over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 18 September,2024 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Maharashtra Congress has also accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of extending 'tacit support' to those making such statements

Maharashtra Congress questions Mahayuti leaders' silence over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

State Congress chief Nana Patole said BJP leaders have become very arrogant. File pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Congress questions Mahayuti leaders' silence over remarks against Rahul Gandhi
x
00:00

The Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday questioned the 'silence' of the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the objectionable comments made by its leaders against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, reported news agency PTI.


It also accused Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of extending "tacit support" to those making such statements.



"Shiv Sena MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Sanjay Gaikwad is a brainless thug. One doubts if he should be called an MLA. But BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde is an educated man. Even he has lowered the level of public discourse while talking about the leader of Opposition. It is clear that BJP leaders have become very arrogant," said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in a post on X.


He also wondered if Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will take action against the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) who have made such statements.

"BJP came to power at the Centre by using crutches [support of allies], but the people of Maharashtra will not allow you to have any crutches," Patole further said.

State Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat said BJP and its allies have "muddied the politics of Maharashtra".

"Everyday, their leaders' actions are becoming a blot on the state's political culture. What is dangerous is that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are giving tacit support to these elements. The people of Maharashtra will punish Sanjay Gaikwad and Anil Bonde and also those who are supporting the violent comments of these two elected representatives," he said.

BJP MP Bonde said on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi's "tongue should be singed" as what he said about reservations during his US tour was dangerous.

His remark followed Shiv Sena's Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announcing a reward for chopping off the Congress leader's tongue for the same remarks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai congress maharashtra shiv sena BJP Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK