Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Cops net high-profile drug peddlers in Andheri; Nagpur cancer hospital offers ‘dumped’ granny free treatment and more

Mohammad Usmani (left) was arrested after Shahbaaz Shaikh aka Shabby (right) was questioned by the Oshiwara police

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets surge in early trade tracking rally in global peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday mirroring a rally in global markets amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 426.79 points to 82,481.90 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 123.25 points to 25,167.60.

Mumbai: Cops net high-profile drug peddlers in Andheri

The Oshiwara police have arrested two high-profile drug peddlers from the western suburbs and seized a commercial quantity of mephedrone, popularly known as ‘Meow Meow’. The accused have been identified as Shahbaaz Shaikh alias ‘Shabby’, 24, and Mohammad Abdul Qadir Usmani, 20. Police suspect the duo supplied drugs to several high-profile residents living in elite Lokhandwala towers. “More arrests are likely,” an officer privy to the investigation told mid-day. Read more.

Nagpur cancer hospital offers ‘dumped’ granny free treatment

Responding to mid-day’s report about an elderly woman who was allegedly abandoned by her grandson in a garbage dump at Aarey Milk Colony, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Nagpur, has stepped forward to provide free cancer treatment and medical care to the ailing woman. The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC), meanwhile, has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case. Read more.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Ben Duckett smashes 149 runs; India suffer defeat by five wickets

It’s not often that a team fancies its chances of chasing down 371 in the fourth innings, or 350 on the final day, of a Test. But such is England’s faith in the strength and depth of their aggressive batsmanship that they sincerely believed they could get the job done at Headingley on Tuesday as Ben Stokes’s men won the first Test by five wickets to take 1-0 lead. Read more.

Salman Khan begins specialised fitness training for Apoorva Lakhia's war drama

Portraying a jawan on screen entails intense preparation. Salman Khan is finding that out, having dived into the prep for his next with director Apoorva Lakhia. In the yet-untitled war drama, Khan steps into the shoes of late Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was killed during the India-China Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. mid-day has learnt that the superstar kicked off his physical training from early June, focusing on two areas — general fitness, and high altitude acclimatisation. And who is training him? Well, Khan himself. Read more.