Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Dark streets under Mumbai Metro stations add to women’s safety scare; second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and more

An unilluminated stretch from Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station to Dahisar on September 12. Pics/Satej Shinde

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Nifty hits fresh all-time high in early trade; Sensex climbs 181 points

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting a fresh all-time high level, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 180.92 points to 83,071.86 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 55.1 points to 25,411.60. Later, the NSE benchmark jumped 89.2 points to hit a new record peak of 25,445.70.

Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare

Amid concerns about women’s safety, mid-day visited Metro stations on the Red and Yellow lines whose commuters expressed anxiety over the last-mile journey to their homes. Many stations lacked well-lit, pedestrian-friendly pathways while spaces under bridges were shrouded in darkness after sunset. The state of three stations on Line 7—Dindoshi, Poisar and Rashtriya Udyan—was particularly worrisome. Read more.

Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday faced a second assassination attempt, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said after gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where he was playing. Read more.

Neeraj fights through pain

Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday revealed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale here despite a fracture in his non-throwing left hand which he sustained during a training session. Read more.

Ramayana visual artist Ravi Udyawar spent years to design on-screen world for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Straddling a modern-day actioner and a mythological drama comes easy to Ravi Udyawar. While he is gearing up for his directorial venture Yudhra’s release, he is equally excited about Ramayana, on which he serves as the visual artist. Before Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, went on floors in April, Udyawar spent years creating and designing the on-screen world. Read more.