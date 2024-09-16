Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Mid Day Top News at this hour Dark streets under Mumbai Metro stations add to womens safety scare second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Dark streets under Mumbai Metro stations add to women’s safety scare; second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and more

Updated on: 16 September,2024 10:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Dark streets under Mumbai Metro stations add to women’s safety scare; second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and more

An unilluminated stretch from Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station to Dahisar on September 12. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Dark streets under Mumbai Metro stations add to women’s safety scare; second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and more
x
00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Nifty hits fresh all-time high in early trade; Sensex climbs 181 points



Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting a fresh all-time high level, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 180.92 points to 83,071.86 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 55.1 points to 25,411.60. Later, the NSE benchmark jumped 89.2 points to hit a new record peak of 25,445.70.


Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare

Amid concerns about women’s safety, mid-day visited Metro stations on the Red and Yellow lines whose commuters expressed anxiety over the last-mile journey to their homes. Many stations lacked well-lit, pedestrian-friendly pathways while spaces under bridges were shrouded in darkness after sunset. The state of three stations on Line 7—Dindoshi, Poisar and Rashtriya Udyan—was particularly worrisome. Read more.

Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday faced a second assassination attempt, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said after gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where he was playing. Read more.

Neeraj fights through pain

Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday revealed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale here despite a fracture in his non-throwing left hand which he sustained during a training session. Read more.

Ramayana visual artist Ravi Udyawar spent years to design on-screen world for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Straddling a modern-day actioner and a mythological drama comes easy to Ravi Udyawar. While he is gearing up for his directorial venture Yudhra’s release, he is equally excited about Ramayana, on which he serves as the visual artist. Before Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, went on floors in April, Udyawar spent years creating and designing the on-screen world. Read more.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news national news International news world news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra sports news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK