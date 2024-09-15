Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare

Exit roads, walkways outside some new stations lack lighting and are deserted, say commuters; to demand redressal

An unilluminated stretch from Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station to Dahisar on September 12. Pics/Satej Shinde

Amid concerns about women’s safety, mid-day visited Metro stations on the Red and Yellow lines whose commuters expressed anxiety over the last-mile journey to their homes. Many stations lacked well-lit, pedestrian-friendly pathways while spaces under bridges were shrouded in darkness after sunset. The state of three stations on Line 7—Dindoshi, Poisar and Rashtriya Udyan—was particularly worrisome.

Regular commuters and pedestrians told mid-day that these spots need to be better lit.

Sunita Prajapati, Metro commuter

The lack of proper street lighting, sparse security presence, parking, encroachment and dug-up roads have become a matter of concern, particularly for women commuters who said their last-mile journey, which involves a short walk or an auto ride, can be unnerving. These vulnerable stretches below Metro stations are poorly maintained, exacerbating the situation. Commuters frequently report witnessing groups of loiterers, dimly lit alleyways and deserted roads.

Dindoshi Metro station

The nearly 1.5 km stretch of the footpath alongside the Western Express Highway, extending from Dindoshi Metro station to the road opposite Oberoi Mall, is enveloped in darkness after sunset. The area feels particularly isolated after 9 pm, with only a small shop selling paan and cigarettes near the Metro exit offering some semblance of activity. Beyond this, the road is poorly illuminated, with only occasional light from the highway’s streetlights and the distant glow of Oberoi Mall. This lack of proper lighting makes the path feel unsafe for pedestrians, especially after dark.

“I try to leave work early to reach home before dark. Walking alone from the Metro station to my house feels unsafe as there is no proper lighting. From the metro station, I walk towards my building in Gokuldham opposite Oberoi Mall. Even the space below the flyover running along the stretch is dirty and dark,” said Swati Shah, a marketing professional who commutes via Metro daily from Gundavli to Dindoshi Shah added, “Sometimes random people are standing and smoking in the dark. I keep up the pace while passing by, there is a bus stop ahead, except for one or two of them, I hardly see people there after 9-9.30 pm. Besides poor lighting, huge metro poles add to the darkness and make the stretch seem unsafe.”

Tejas Shetye, a commuter who works with a construction company, said that he travels daily from Magathane (Borivli) to Dindoshi. “Travel for me has become very convenient thanks to the Metro. It's fast and affordable. My home and office are within walking distance from Metro stations so it is very convenient. Usually, I reach Dindoshi after 9.30 pm. The stretch towards Aarey and Oberoi Mall looks very risky. I feel someone can snatch my wallet or bag very easily. It’s even riskier for women pedestrians. Some of the streetlights on the Western Express Highway, especially along this stretch, are not operational.”

Poisar Metro station is shrouded in darkness on Thursday evening. Pics/Satej Shinde

“I avoid taking the Metro late in the evening if I am travelling alone. The roads near the station are so dark, it’s scary. Streetlights are urgently needed on this path,” said Preeti Kashyap, a college student who commutes between Andheri and Dindoshi.

Poisar Metro station

A nearly one-km stretch from Poisar Metro station, passing through the Central Ordnance Depot (Kandivli) towards Borivli, is dug up at a few spots, poorly lit and feels very isolated, according to commuters. The stretch also serves as a service road, frequently used by vehicles. With footpaths broken in several places, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.

Sunita Prajapati (right) and her friend Sayali Mayekar, who reside Borivli

Several women have raised concerns about the lack of security patrols near the Metro exit. Many have suggested an urgent need for additional streetlights and regular patrolling to help ease their fears.

Sunita Prajapati, a commuter, said that she and her friend, both Borivli residents, had been visiting a nearby hospital. For the past three days, their journey from the Metro station to the nursing home felt like a race against time. “When I’m alone, I literally run to Poisar Metro station. It’s so dark, and there’s a section that’s been dug up,” said Prajapati, who works in finance.

A dimly lit, broken footpath outside Dindoshi Metro station. Pics/Satej Shinde

She recounted a recent incident: “One night, around 9.30 pm, my friend and I were walking toward Poisar station when we heard someone shouting behind us. When we turned to look at him, he was smiling at us eerily. We don’t know what his intentions were. If someone were to harass or attack us, or even snatch our belongings in such a dark stretch, what would we do?"

Prajapati’s friend, Sayali Mayekar, a housewife, echoed her concerns: “I’ve seen the stretch from Poisar station to Borivali in darkness for a long time. How can the authorities not notice this and act? It feels so unsafe.”

Rashtriya Udyaan

A small stretch of road, more than half a kilometre long, just past Rashtriya Udyan Metro station towards Dahisar, is enveloped in darkness, according to several commuters.

“After 9.30 pm, all you see are vehicles speeding along the Western Express Highway. This stretch, while walking from Rashtriya Udyan Metro station towards Dahisar, is completely dark, and now under-construction toilet blocks, which look like abandoned structures in the evening, pose a serious safety risk, especially for women,” said Esmeralda Pinto, a Borivli resident and nurse.

Pinto added, “When I once raised this issue with someone at the Metro station, they told me it's not their responsibility—that the BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] is in charge of streetlights and lighting outside. But do BMC officials ever travel on these roads or inspect the street lighting and amenities? If they did, I’m sure the situation wouldn’t be like this.”

ExpertSpeak

Experts and social activists have emphasised that resolving last-mile connectivity issues is vital for a smooth commuting experience, especially in a city like Mumbai, where millions rely on public transport daily.

“The Metro is a significant step toward reducing traffic congestion, but unless the authorities address the last-mile connectivity and safety concerns, especially for women, the full potential of the system will not be realised. There is a lack of pragmatic urban planning to align with the requirements of the commuters,” said Mithali Rajesh, a student of urban planning.

Rishi Aggarwal, founder of the Walking Project, an advocacy group established in 2012 to promote safer and more enjoyable walking experiences in Indian cities, said, “Road sections below and around Metro stations continue to remain poorly lit compared to nearby areas at several locations across the city. When it comes to walkability, even the MMRDA [Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority] has a responsibility to ensure safe and accessible pathways. Ten years ago, the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy was introduced, with walkability being one of its most important aspects, but little has changed since. The BMC and MMRDA must ensure that the pathways are in good condition are well accessible and have enough lighting. Commuters, especially women, are the most affected by these shortcomings. I have seen the stretch outside Poisar station that lacks adequate lighting. With no active governance in the BMC for over 2.5 years, since the public representatives or corporators who would typically address such issues are absent, the issue seems to have been neglected.”

What officials say

A senior BMC official said they were working on plans to improve lighting and pedestrian pathways. “We understand the concerns, especially around women’s safety, and will be collaborating with local authorities to address the situation and ensure more efficient last-mile solutions, especially during late hours,” the official said.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of P South ward, addressing concerns about the road stretch between Dindoshi Metro station and Oberoi Mall, stated, “We have already begun improving illumination across the ward. Whenever we receive complaints about poorly lit areas—whether from the police, activists or citizens—we act immediately to enhance lighting. In this case, we will conduct an audit, engage with Adani Electricity officials and work to illuminate the stretch at the earliest.”

Pedestrian issues

Experts point out that poor lighting and deteriorating footpaths highlight the failure of the civic body and other planning authorities to effectively implement a "pedestrian-first" policy.

In 2008, authorities attempted to improve pedestrian access in the city by constructing skywalks between stations and major thoroughfares, a joint effort by the state government and local entities. Bandra and Santa Cruz stations were selected as initial sites. However, the skywalks have remained largely underutilised due to a lack of convenient exits, poor security, hawker encroachment and improper design. Additionally, they are too steep for easy access, especially for senior citizens and women.

Aggarwal said, “The plan back then was to work with the BMC and other planning authorities to create the best walking environment in the country for Mumbai. A decade later, the city still faces the same issues—non-walkable or pedestrian-unfriendly roads. While millions are spent on roads, flyovers and bridges to accommodate the growing number of cars, no attention is given to walkers.”

Aggarwal attributes the current state of affairs to a lack of consistent planning by the authorities. "Every year, the BMC and other planning agencies introduce new projects with attractive names, but they fail to address the core issue. The problem lies within the road department and the chief engineers, who need to be sensitised to pedestrian issues. The Indian Roads Congress had developed detailed guidelines for roads and footpaths, and the BMC has its own Pedestrian First policy. Sadly, none of these guidelines have been properly implemented. Installing adequate lighting on pedestrian walkways is crucial for making the city’s roads more walkable,” he added.

Rs 100 cr

Amount allocated by BMC for footpath repairs in 2019

Rs 7 cr

Footpath repair budget in 2020

Where is policy for pedestrians?

In 2019, the corporation allocated R100 crore for footpath repairs, but half of that amount was diverted to support the financially struggling BEST. The pandemic and a sharp drop in revenue led the BMC to slash the footpath repair budget by 86 per cent in 2020, reducing it from R50 crore to R7 crore. Officials cited the focus on COVID-19 as a primary reason for the lack of attention to the project.

In the post-COVID era, while several beautification projects were initiated across the city, footpaths remain either in poor condition or heavily encroached.

Commuters who spoke to mid-day said they would continue to tread cautiously and hope for swift action.