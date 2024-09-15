Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article

Ramayana visual artist Ravi Udyawar spent years to design on-screen world for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Ravi, who has designed Ramayana’s world, says audience wants to see more of India’s mythological stories on screen

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Straddling a modern-day actioner and a mythological drama comes easy to Ravi Udyawar. While he is gearing up for his directorial venture Yudhra’s release, he is equally excited about Ramayana, on which he serves as the visual artist. Before Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, went on floors in April, Udyawar spent years creating and designing the on-screen world. 


“I have designed the film. I am an artist, and the makers wanted someone who could design it. So, I created the whole world and characters of Ramayana. But I can’t divulge more details. I would love to make more of such films because I love creating that world,” he says. Envisioned as a trilogy, the mythological drama also stars Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.



Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi UdyawarNitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar


Udyawar, who previously helmed Sridevi-starrer Mom (2017), believes the Indian audience deserves to see the country’s rich mythological stories play out on screen. “People of the country are waiting for us to tell our stories. I am a geek of mythologies. All my films will have an undertone of that. The kids should be watching our fables and Panchatantra. The land that we come from has many more stories to offer.”

