In Pic: The Kapoor Fam Jam

Listen to this article The Kapoor Fam-Jam is Back! Karisma drops pictures from Ganpati celebration, Raha & Jeh steal the show x 00:00

The Kapoor Fam-Jam is back! Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from the family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, and our hearts are melting. On Sunday, September 15, Karisma posted pictures of the Kapoor family get-together featuring Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, and others.

Karisma Kapoor dropped pics featuring Kapoor Fam-Jam

While everyone looked festive, it was the Kapoor prince and princess who stole the show. Raha and Jeh captured hearts in the Ganpati celebration photos. In the first picture shared on Karisma's account, we see the entire family posing together, with Ranbir holding Raha close to him, while Jeh is in his full "masti mood," as mom Kareena tries to make him sit on her lap.

Another picture shows Raha in Ranbir's lap, while Jeh is seen shouting and enjoying some happy moments. In the second snap, Ranbir is lovingly looking at his little queen. Raha is dressed in a green ethnic outfit, while Jeh and Taimur sport coordinated outfits. The picture, shared by the "Zubeidaa" fame actress, also features Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, and Alekha Jain, standing alongside the younger Kapoor family members.

In other snapshots, Karisma shared a picture of herself in a traditional outfit, along with a photo of several modaks. Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt and actor Saif Ali Khan did not join the festivities as both are busy with their upcoming releases.

Netizens reacted to Karisma’s post featuring Raha

While sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote, "Modaks and Memories." As soon as the pictures were posted, fans started reacting. One fan wrote, "My eyes are only on Raha." Another commented, "Omo, Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha." A third one added, "Ranbir is so busy with Raha, he doesn't need to pay full attention to the photoshoot. Love how much he cares for her."

Alia Bhatt & Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her action-thriller titled 'Jigra', helmed by Vasan Bala. The film also stars Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles, with a scheduled release on October 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is all set to feature in the Jr. NTR-starrer 'Devara: Part 1', directed by Koratala Siva. The film marks Saif's Telugu debut, alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor, who will play Jr. NTR's love interest in the movie.

(With Input from IANS)