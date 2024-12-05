Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM; markets climb in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Markets climb in early trade on buying in IT stocks, foreign fund inflows

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty maintained their winning run on Thursday, beginning the day on a firm note, propelled by buying in IT stocks amid a rally in the US markets and fresh foreign fund inflows. Rallying for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 242.54 points to 81,198.87 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.5 points to 24,539.95.

Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis’s political life has come full circle. He did return in 2019 following his poll campaign based on the tagline ‘Mi Punha Yein (I will be back)’, but subsequent political machinations kept him away from the chief minister’s office. True to his political self, he did not lose heart and spirit in those years. Maharashtra’s only second CM after Vasantrao Naik to complete a full term (2014-19) will be sworn in as the state’s 21st chief minister on Thursday. Fadnavis’ journey is nothing short of a potboiler. Read more.

Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action

Days after being evicted from Borivli’s Court Lane, popularly known as Bhaji Market Gully, illegal hawkers were seen surreptitiously returning to the spot, exploiting the apparent lack of coordination between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai police. Read more.

KL Rahul ready to roll with it

Like a yo-yoing pendulum, KL Rahul has swung up and down the Indian Test batting order in the last 11 months. In South Africa in December-January, he dropped down to No. 6 for the first time in his career and marked the shift with a hundred in his first hit in that slot, in Centurion. A month later, he was batting at No. 4 against England in Hyderabad, where he made a sparkling 86 in the first innings and 22 in the second before doing his hamstring, which forced him to miss the remaining four matches. Read more.

Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief wraps up for second time as Kookie Gulati reshoots action sequence and songs

Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter is one of those rare films to reach the finish line twice. First, director Robbie Grewal called a wrap on the heist thriller in May. Last month, mid-day reported that producer Siddharth Anand had roped in director Kookie Gulati, believing he would be a better fit, to revisit some scenes and shoot two songs of the Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta-starrer (Plot twist in the heist, November 16). Now, after a three-week schedule, it’s a wrap again on the film. Read more.